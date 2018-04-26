News

Officials: Courthouse bailiff fired gun in confrontation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Officials in eastern Iowa say a Scott County Courthouse bailiff has been placed on administrative leave after firing a gun in a confrontation with a suspect.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Wednesday morning after a disturbance was reported outside the front main entrance of the courthouse. Investigators say two bailiffs and a Davenport police officer responded and encountered a person carrying a blunt object. Officials say bailiffs discharged a less-lethal device and a gun, and a short foot chase followed.

Officials say the suspect was caught and taken to a local hospital, along with one of the bailiffs, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone was hit by gunfire.

The names of those involved have not been released.

