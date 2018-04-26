Officials: Courthouse bailiff fired gun in confrontation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Officials in eastern Iowa say a Scott County Courthouse bailiff has been placed on administrative leave after firing a gun in a confrontation with a suspect.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Wednesday morning after a disturbance was reported outside the front main entrance of the courthouse. Investigators say two bailiffs and a Davenport police officer responded and encountered a person carrying a blunt object. Officials say bailiffs discharged a less-lethal device and a gun, and a short foot chase followed.
Officials say the suspect was caught and taken to a local hospital, along with one of the bailiffs, with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The sheriff's office did not say whether anyone was hit by gunfire.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'