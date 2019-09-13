Suspect dead, officer on leave pending investigation in Clark County

Courtesy of the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) - An officer-involved death following a standoff with a suspect is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The incident happened in Loyal, Wis. Friday in the early morning.

The Loyal Police Department says Robert Domine was seen driving a vehicle through the city on Thursday. He had a valid body only warrant from Taylor County.

Authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he refused and accelerated out of the area. The police department pursued the vehicle, with the Clark County Sheriff's Office assisting with the chase.

Domine allegedly displayed a handgun out the driver's side window, according to police. Domine drove south on CTH Z, entered a field near the intersection of Sherwood Road and became stuck.

He then ran into the marsh and wooded area, where officers lost sight of him. A search effort continued through the night and into the morning.

On Friday, the department was notified that the wanted subject had returned to his home in the city. First responders established a perimeter and made phone contact with Domine, but he refused to leave the home.

The Clark County Emergency Response Team responded to the area with help from the Marshfield Police Department Special Response Team and the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The Marshfield Police Department armored vehicle was used to approach the residence and ask for Robert to come outside.

During the standoff at the suspect's residence, the suspect allegedly fired on law enforcement and struck a Clark County Sheriff's Deputy. Law enforcement then deployed gas into the home, according to the DOJ.

Authorities entered the residence, where the suspected opened fire. Law enforcement returned fire and the suspect was struck. The suspect later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The injured deputy received non-life threatening injuries.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy who shot the suspect has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. It will be assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and Loyal Police Department.

No other individuals were harmed during the incident.

Officers from the Loyal Police Department, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Marathon County Sheriff's Office and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office also assisted during the incident, according to a press release from the DOJ.

