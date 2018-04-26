Nursing research event held in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Every Nurse is a leader, that was the message from the keynote speaker at Thursday's "Nursing Research on the Green" event at Viterbo University.

The event brings together nurses of all different stages in their careers to share research and the latest advancements in patient care.

Medical professionals say nursing is important because of how many lives it touches.

"Healthcare effects everybody. Nursing care effects everybody: Individuals and families, systems, communities. You need us to stay healthy," said Cindy Cassellius, nursing faculty of Western Technical College.

This was the 16th year for the event.

