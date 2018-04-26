Nursing research event held in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Every Nurse is a leader, that was the message from the keynote speaker at Thursday's "Nursing Research on the Green" event at Viterbo University.
The event brings together nurses of all different stages in their careers to share research and the latest advancements in patient care.
Medical professionals say nursing is important because of how many lives it touches.
"Healthcare effects everybody. Nursing care effects everybody: Individuals and families, systems, communities. You need us to stay healthy," said Cindy Cassellius, nursing faculty of Western Technical College.
This was the 16th year for the event.
Latest News
- Man arrested after firing gun outside French Island apartment building
- National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress
- Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers
- Fire out at site of oil refinery explosion in Superior
- La Crosse police search for two men in antique jewelry theft
- ‘Parents Who Host Lose the Most' campaign kicks-off in La Crosse
- Square foot gardening kits sold in La Crosse
- Middle school students in La Crosse learn about technical careers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - April 26, 2018
- Hike through La Crosse marsh trails with your four-legged friends at ‘Tails for Trails'