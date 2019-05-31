Nurse fired after beating blames bargaining rule changes
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) - A former nurse at a state mental health center is blaming changes to collective bargaining rules for a decision to fire her after a patient severely beat her last fall.
The Des Moines Register reports Tina Suckow was fired from her job at the Independence Mental Health Institute in March, days after her federally entitled medical leave expired. Her request for time off without pay was denied.
A patient apparently experiencing a manic episode beat Suckow with his fists last October, causing her to lose consciousness and require surgeries and neurological treatments.
Suckow and union leaders blame reduced staffing and more limited bargaining rights approved in 2017 for a climate that leaves workers vulnerable. The bargaining changes limit negotiations to salary issues.
State spokespeople declined to comment on Suckow's situation.
