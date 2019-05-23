Number of child care businesses in La Crosse County has fallen by more than half since 2013

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The number of child care businesses in La Crosse has fallen by more than two-thirds over the past six years.

That's according to a child care survey presented to La Crosse's Economic Development Commission.

The survey was organized by the 7 Rivers Alliance, Parenting Place and UW Extension.

More than a quarter of families said they pay more than $1,000 a month for child care.

"We need to start looking at options, we need to start looking at other models throughout the country. This isn't just something that is affecting La Crosse County; this is something that is affecting municipalities and families throughout the state," said Karl Green, Community Resource Educator for UW Extension.

38 percent of people that responded to the survey said that child care issues affect their productivity at work.



