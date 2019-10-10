Not guilty pleas entered for Onalaska resturant owner charged with sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - An area restaurant owner facing sexual assault charges makes a plea in court.

Filiberto, who is also known as Manny, Rivera entered not guilty pleas on two 2-nd degree sexual assault and an attempted 2-nd degree sexual assault charge.

According to the original complaint, an employee at the Eau Claire location of Manny's Mexican restaurant says Rivera touched her inappropriately and made unwanted sexual advances during closing time when it was just her and Rivera in the restaurant.

Rivera has denied anything inappropriate happened in the initial charge.

Two additional sexual assault charges were added in June.

Rivera owns Manny's Restaurant locations in Onalaska and Eau Claire.

