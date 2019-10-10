Not guilty pleas entered for Onalaska resturant owner charged with sexual assault
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - An area restaurant owner facing sexual assault charges makes a plea in court.
Filiberto, who is also known as Manny, Rivera entered not guilty pleas on two 2-nd degree sexual assault and an attempted 2-nd degree sexual assault charge.
According to the original complaint, an employee at the Eau Claire location of Manny's Mexican restaurant says Rivera touched her inappropriately and made unwanted sexual advances during closing time when it was just her and Rivera in the restaurant.
Rivera has denied anything inappropriate happened in the initial charge.
Two additional sexual assault charges were added in June.
Rivera owns Manny's Restaurant locations in Onalaska and Eau Claire.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Police: Man transported to hospital after incident with roommate
- Regional first responders test skill and teamwork with year's largest drill
- Local author and breast cancer survivor has signing for book
- Youth Sports Safety Symposium hopes to keep student athletes healthy into adulthood
- Students and parents joined Joe Gow for Run with the Chancellor at UWL
Latest News
- Motorist dies after September crash in Monroe County
- Police: Man transported to hospital after incident with roommate
- Regional first responders test skill and teamwork with year's largest drill
- Students and parents joined Joe Gow for Run with the Chancellor at UWL
- Thousands shop for Halloween decoration and more at Fall Gift & Craft Show
- Youth Sports Safety Symposium hopes to keep student athletes healthy into adulthood
- UPDATE: Video of suspect involved in YMCA vandalism released
- Local author and breast cancer survivor has signing for book
- La Crescent-Hokah boys soccer hangs on against Pine Island in MSHSL section quarterfinal
- Coulee Region Chill power past Milwaukee 4-1 in home opener