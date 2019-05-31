Not guilty plea for former School District of La Crosse substitute teacher

Alexander Valentine

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WKBT) - A former substitute teacher with the La Crosse School District pled not guilty Friday to one count of attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child.

27-year-old Alexander Valentine entered the plea in Oneida County.

According to the criminal complaint, Valentine sent sexually explicit messages to an agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Valentine served as a substitute in the La Crosse School District from January to June of 2018.

He most recently served as a 5th to 12th grade teacher in the Crandon School District, according to the complaint.

Valentine has denied inappropriate contact with students.



