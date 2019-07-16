Northside Elementary joins Hamilton Early Learning Center in year-round calendar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Year-round school is expanding in La Crosse. A second elementary school is moving to the 45-15 school calendar.

Researchers have been studying what is known as the summer slide since 1906, according to the Brookings Institution. Summer slide is when students forget some of what they have learned from the previous school year.

Most schools have continued their traditional calendars, but Northside Elementary is becoming school No. 2 in La Crosse to change its calendar. It's an effort to keep students from losing the knowledge they learn.

"We wanted to address summer learning loss," said Laura Huber, principal at Northside Elementary. "We know that in September if kids have been away from their books for a few months they tend to regress."

The Brookings Institute highlighted several authors who have been studying the summer slide. Their research showed that on average students can lose a month's worth of school learning during the summer.

When the students come back in the fall more time and energy has to be spent teaching what was already taught.

"They forget their routines and how to do school," said Sarah Bradle, third-grade teacher at Northside Elementary.

Huber said most of the parents agreed with this new calendar.

"We learned that about 80-85 percent of the parents were interested in this," Huber said.

Bradle said it is nice to have more time with students, so she can build deeper relationships.

"Just to have more consistency with them. I am really looking forward to that. I think being in school during the summer brings opportunities they would not normally get to do during the school year."

