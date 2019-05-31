Northside building renovation plan nearly complete
Buzz's Bike Shop makes room for a new business
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Renovation plans for a historic building on La Crosse's north side are nearly finalized.
La Crosse's common council approved the sale of the former Buzz's Bikes building on Rose Street in 2017. Renovation plans include two apartments on the second floor, and a new holistic wellness center on the first floor.
City officials say they expect to house tenants in the upstairs apartments within the next couple of months.
"This is really a staple building in this community. So it was really important to the neighbors and to the people of this community to make sure that we could preserve every old building that we could that's worth it... and this building was really worth it," says Economic Development Planner, Andrea Schnick.
The renovation plans will be discussed and possibly finalized at a Design Review Committee in La Crosse on Friday.
