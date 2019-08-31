Northern Lights likely very visible in Wisconsin this weekend
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Forget fireworks this holiday weekend, a spectacular, all natural light show is set to take place Saturday and Sunday evening.
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, will be visible in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
That's according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The glow of light in the night sky is often seen farther north.
UWL planetarium staff say location will change your experience when seeing the northern lights.
"It helps to get outside, I'm not saying you can't see anything, but once you've seen or heard that they're going on, it really is worthwhile to get outside the city so you see fainter and it looks more interesting," said Bob Allen, UW-La Crosse planetarium director.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks' Aurora Forecast says the best times to see the northern lights are in the hours close to midnight.
