Northern Lightning training exercises rocket through regional airspace

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 07:33 PM CDT

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WKBT) - Volk Field in Camp Douglas wrapped up their combat training on Friday. Training for more than 1,600 members of the Air Force, National Guard, Marines and Navy had been taking place since August 13th.

This was the 2nd phase of this year's Northern Lightning. The first phase was in May.

Volk Field is one of 4 training centers of its kind in the country to offer its unique opportunity for hand-on-experience.

"Behind me you're going to see a full ramp of fighter aircraft. We've got up to 70 airplanes here -- both 4th and 5th generation assets, like I said, from all the different service components . . . and over 1,000 flying hours. So, it's been a great opportunity for these forces to come together and train together,” said Colonel Chad Milne, the exercise director for this Northern Lighting training exercise.

Those being trained came from units based all over the country, and also right here in Wisconsin.

"It's awesome. I mean, this is the place that you want to have it: right in Wisconsin -- good airspace and good food and a good opportunity to enjoy the scenery and see Wisconsin. So, I definitely enjoy it. It's a great opportunity," said Mike Dirnberger, the chief of safety for this Northern Lighting training exercise.

Volk Field specializes in counterland operations – meaning operations to fight enemy, or support friendly, ground forces.

