North, South Community Libraries closed today in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The North and South Community Libraries in La Crosse will be closed today due to a state-wide outage.

The outage of the BadgerNet system is affecting libraries and government buildings across the state.

According to a press release from the La Crosse Public Library, service with their connected cooling, internet and phone services at both community branch library locations has been lost. Both locations will be closed for the remainder of the day due to public safety concerns and lack of available library services.

The Main Street Library is open regular hours today, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is providing library services, though they are experiencing minor service outages due to the BadgerNet outage including the library Wifi.

