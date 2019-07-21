North side drivers may need to find new parking spots
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Crews from the Street Department will be posting temporary 'no parking' signs as they perform maintenance on many of La Crosse's north side streets.
The signs will be put up starting Monday. Signs will be removed as each street gets finished.
The city says this process will take about two weeks.
There's a long list of streets that will be affected. You can find them all at http://www.cityoflacrosse.org/news/?FeedID=1023.
