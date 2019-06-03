North Dakota man finds acceptance after leaving Amish family
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A 24-year-old North Dakota man who grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in an Amish community says he's found the acceptance he's been searching for after leaving his family.
KVRR-TV reports that John Shrock was 17 when he decided to flee the Amish community in Wisconsin after facing the pressure of "constantly trying to live up to perfection." Shrock says he also felt emotionally traumatized by his father.
Shrock left on July 11, 2011, and he was eventually taken in by a man who had left his Amish community 15 years earlier. The man and his family adopted Shrock and taught him how to navigate the modern world.
Shrock says he's able to be honest about who he is with his adoptive family and his friends.
Information from: KVRR-TV, http://kftv.com
