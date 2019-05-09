Noodles & Company to open new location in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Noodles & Company has signed a lease agreement for the new development on Highway 16 in Onalaska, according to MBA Architects of Holmen.
The restaurant will occupy one of the four spaces in the new development. No other tenants are confirmed.
Danielle Moore, Noodles & Company's Director of Communications, confirmed that the Onalaska location will open in late 2019. Moore also said, "We are very excited to open this location and serve the Onalaska community. We appreciate the excitement and support from everyone in Onalaska and look forward to opening our doors later this year. To learn more about Noodles please visit Noodles.com."
An opening date has not been set.
