Non-profit partnership brings F-16 simulator to La Crosse

Cadet Airman First Class Morgan Quackenbush tests out the F-16 simulator.

Cadet Airman First Class Morgan Quackenbush tests out the F-16 simulator.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Area residents can experience what it's like to fly an F-16 Fighting Falcon with the new, fully refurbished, F-16 simulator.

Thanks to the efforts of Civil Air Patrol members, the non-profit corporation AVCAP, and Colgan Air Services, the simulator is available for community members to experience.

The simulator allows people of any age to try their hand at flying a fighter aircraft. It is built around the cockpit of an actual F-16 Fighting Falcon and gives users a 180-degree immersive experience. The simulator is mounted in a mobile trailer and can be taken to events, schools, and community groups.

Ten years ago, AVCAP, Inc. received the cockpit from the Air Force via a surplus property donation program. Working in cooperation with the La Crosse Civil Air Patrol squadron, the project went live after a few years and had delighted and educated people for several years. Then in 2017 the simulator, now almost seven years old, needed a major overhaul and upgrade to keep functioning. "In it's first life it trained hundreds of Air Force Viper pilots, in it's second life it had introduced thousands of people to the joy of aviation, and we just had to decide if there was support to give it another 5-10 years of operational life," said Major Todd Mandel the CAP squadron's commander. Colgan Air Services provided significant funding for the project, "It is an excellent tool to introduce youth and children to the thrill of flying. The pilot shortage is a critical issue facing the aviation industry and the F16 simulator allows the CAP to expose even more young people to the various opportunities available in the field," explained Kelly Colgan-Hammer, President of Colgan Air Services, on why her company supported the project.

The refurbishment took six months to complete and featured a variety of machining and custom computer programming requirements, an effort carried out primarily by Major Mark Berget. The simulator is available for community fairs, festivals, and other events, and can be requested by contacting Major Todd Mandel at tmandel@cap.gov. Depending on the location and distance a nominal fee may be required to cover wear and tear. Requests are always subject to staffing availability.

The La Crosse Composite Squadron meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evenings at the CAP Center located at 2906 Fanta Reed Road on the east side of the La Crosse Municipal Airport. Prospective cadets, ages 12-18, and their parents are always welcome. Adults looking to volunteer are welcome as well. For more information e-mail tmandel@cap.gov or call Major Todd Mandel at 608-633-1496. Information is available on the unit website at http://caplacrosse.org or the unit's Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/lacrossecap.