Non-certified detectors a cause for concern

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Timm Holt makes sure his house is safe and secure.

"What I have in my home I have three floors and they all interact with each other," Holt said.

But having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms doesn't necessarily mean you're safe.

Sites including Amazon have been selling these alarms not tested and certified by nationally recognized testing centers.

"You know I wasn't surprised too terribly much," assistant chief of fire prevention and building safety Craig Snyder said. "I was surprised that Amazon had as many of them on their listing as they do."

Snyder says there's 23 products manufactured by eight different companies on Amazon right now.

"That's a pretty high amount," Snyder said.

Wisconsin requires all smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly certified before hitting the shelves.

The products are first submitted to recognized labs and are tested heavily in several key areas, including simulated testing before becoming certified.

"It's a rigorous testing process these things go through," Snyder said.

When the alarms are not certified, there's no guarantee they'll work properly.

"And they're actually giving false information to the consumer because as a consumer you can look at the back of any product almost all through what you buy whether it's electronic or mechanical or whatnot," Snyder said.

If the detectors don't work correctly, especially carbon monoxide, it can be deadly.

"You know the silent death because you know you could just fall asleep and never wake up. So, it's always important to have them," Holt said.

And if you realize your alarm is not certified, Holt recommends you take action.

"You'd rather be proactive than reactive," Holt said.

