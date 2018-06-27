Nominees accepted for Paula J. Tower Memorial Award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Nominations are being accepted for the Paula J. Tower Memorial Award, an award given to an individual in the Coulee Region that goes above and beyond to advance the message of hope for a future without breast cancer.

The award was established to honor Paula Tower's legacy and to remember the difference one person can make, according to a news release from Gundersen Health System

The Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care, supported by Gundersen Medical Foundation, is accepting nominations through Monday, July 30.

Email your application to Deb Frye at dafrye@gundersenhealth.org or mail to the Paula J. Tower Memorial Award, Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care, Attn: Deb Frye, 1900 South Avenue, EB1-002, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Criteria for the award:

• The nominee must reside in Iowa, Minnesota or Wisconsin.

• The nominee must have given his or her time and energy to help support local breast cancer programs or have made a significant influence in our community by dealing with breast cancer education, screening, treatment and/or support programs.

• Nominations will be accepted from the public and should be typed or handwritten on a separate sheet of paper.

All nominations must include the following information:

• Your name, address and phone number

• Nominee’s name, address and phone number

• Detailed description of how the nominee meets the selection criteria

