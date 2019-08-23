No Sherburne County expansion for immigration holds
ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) - Sherburne County's jail won't be expanding to take more immigration detainees.
The county earlier this year submitted a proposal to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold an estimated 500 immigration detainees.
County Commissioner Felix Schmiesing tells the St. Cloud Times the county's proposal didn't meet the criteria. But ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer also tells the Times that ICE's request for proposals was withdrawn.
Schmiesing said Sherburne County's jail, the state's second-larger, will continue to contract with ICE under its current arrangement for around 300 beds a day.
