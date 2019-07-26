No-fee permits available for utility crews to help storm cleanup in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - Out-of-state utility crews can receive no-fee permits traveling in Wisconsin, following a waiver by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The waiver comes after storms that caused damage throughout the state late last week..
The waiver will help speed up the restoration of power and related infrastructure to northern and central Wisconsin.
Certain utility trucks and equipment that are not registered in Wisconsin or enrolled in the International Registration Plan or the International Fuel Tax Agreement may obtain a no-fee permit.
The fee waiver will remain in effect through October 20th.
