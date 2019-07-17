No American Queen La Crosse stops until August

WKBT, News8000.com American Queen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The American Queen stop at Riverside Park in La Crosse has been canceled today.

Due to river conditions, all the stops in July are canceled.

Shore stops will continue throughout the rest of the summer but are subject to change.

2019 Shore Stop Schedule

Boats dock at the Mississippi River Levee in Riverside Park, La Crosse. Call ahead to make sure the boat is on schedule: 800-658-9424.

JULY

Saturday, July 13 – American Queen Noon – 5 PM CANCELED

Wednesday, July 17 – American Queen 8 AM – 1 PM CANCELED

Saturday, July 27 – American Queen Noon – 5 PM CANCELED

Wednesday, July 31 – American Queen 8 AM – 1 PM CANCELED

AUGUST

Friday, August 9 – Queen of the Mississippi 9 AM – 3 PM

Saturday, August 10 – American Duchess Noon – 5 PM

Saturday, August 10 – American Queen Noon – 5 PM

Tuesday, August 13 – Queen of the Mississippi 9 AM – 3 PM

Friday, August 16 – American Duchess 8 AM – 8 PM

Wednesday, August 21 – American Duchess 8 AM – 1 PM

Thursday, August 29 – Queen of the Mississippi 9 AM – 3 PM

SEPTEMBER

Monday, September 2 – Queen of the Mississippi 9 AM – 3 PM

Sunday, September 22 – America 9 AM – 3 PM

Thursday, September 26 – America 9 AM – 3 PM

OCTOBER

Sunday, October 6 – America 9 AM – 3 PM

Thursday, October 10 – Queen of the Mississippi 9 AM – 3 PM

No tours of any boats are available.

Contact for the American Queen and the American Duchess

Phone: 888-749-5280 Website: americanqueensteamboatcompany.com

Contact for the Queen of the Mississippi and the America

Phone: 800-460-4518 Website: americancruiselines.com

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.