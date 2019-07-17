News

No American Queen La Crosse stops until August

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 11:11 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:11 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The American Queen stop at Riverside Park in La Crosse has been canceled today.

Due to river conditions, all the stops in July are canceled.

Shore stops will continue throughout the rest of the summer but are subject to change.

2019 Shore Stop Schedule

Boats dock at the Mississippi River Levee in Riverside Park, La Crosse. Call ahead to make sure the boat is on schedule: 800-658-9424.

JULY
Saturday, July 13 – American Queen  Noon – 5 PM CANCELED
Wednesday, July 17 – American Queen  8 AM – 1 PM CANCELED
Saturday, July 27 – American Queen  Noon – 5 PM CANCELED
Wednesday, July 31 – American Queen  8 AM – 1 PM CANCELED

AUGUST
Friday, August 9 – Queen of the Mississippi  9 AM – 3 PM
Saturday, August 10 – American Duchess  Noon – 5 PM
Saturday, August 10 – American Queen  Noon – 5 PM
Tuesday, August 13 – Queen of the Mississippi  9 AM – 3 PM
Friday, August 16 – American Duchess  8 AM – 8 PM
Wednesday, August 21 – American Duchess  8 AM – 1 PM
Thursday, August 29 – Queen of the Mississippi  9 AM – 3 PM

SEPTEMBER
Monday, September 2 – Queen of the Mississippi  9 AM – 3 PM
Sunday, September 22 – America  9 AM – 3 PM
Thursday, September 26 – America  9 AM – 3 PM

OCTOBER
Sunday, October 6 – America  9 AM – 3 PM
Thursday, October 10 – Queen of the Mississippi  9 AM – 3 PM

No tours of any boats are available.

Contact for the American Queen and the American Duchess
Phone: 888-749-5280  Website: americanqueensteamboatcompany.com

Contact for the Queen of the Mississippi and the America
Phone: 800-460-4518  Website: americancruiselines.com

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars