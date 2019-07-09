New traffic signal installed at Highway 61, Huff Street in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Highway 61 and Huff Street in Winona.

The system began operating Monday, July 8, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Construction will continue until new pavement and marking are completed in August. Loops are installed in the road to alert the system of traffic or no activity.

For more information about the project, go to MnDOT's website here or to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group here.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.