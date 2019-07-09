New traffic signal installed at Highway 61, Huff Street in Winona
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Highway 61 and Huff Street in Winona.
The system began operating Monday, July 8, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Construction will continue until new pavement and marking are completed in August. Loops are installed in the road to alert the system of traffic or no activity.
For more information about the project, go to MnDOT's website here or to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join its Facebook group here.
