New swingset to improve Burns Park atmosphere and reduce crime presence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) -- - La Crosse Parks and Recreation officials are in the process of planning some upgrades to a downtown park.

City council member Jacqueline Marcou told News 8 the addition of a new swingset will make it illegal to drink alcohol in the park. This park has had some tough times recently with crime activity and a homeless presence.

Local city officials say more friendly traffic usually creates a more positive atmosphere.

"We don't have any tolerance for illegal activities," said Jay Odegaard, La Crosse superintendent of parks and recreation facilities.

There's a park in the central part of downtown La Crosse that has had better days.

"Unfortunately, this park has had some illegal activity," Odegaard said.

The park has been a destination for a good portion of La Crosse's homeless population.

Odegaard said their presence is not the problem.

"When drugs and excessive alcohol come into play that's something we have to take a look at," Odegaard said.

The city is now planning to place a swing set in the park to generate a more family-friendly environment.

"It's not our goal to turn this into another Kids Coulee," Odegaard said. "It's our goal to keep the green space atmosphere of a city park located in the central downtown area."

In 2016, the city installed a full playground at Cameron Park which resulted in improving some of those issues.

"More activity from the general public, the better," Odegaard said.

Shelter programs like the Salvation Army are busy giving homeless individuals options.

"We have been full for weeks upon weeks now," said Nick Ragner, development director for the La Crosse Salvation Army.

He said a program created in 2016 allows people with addictions to come to the shelter even if they are under the influence.

"It's pretty difficult to ask somebody that may have a problem to just quit just like that," Ragner said.

He said the community needs to be proactive when it comes to these issues.

"It's kind of a big part on the community and the different agencies working together to make sure that those areas are safe environments for whoever is there regardless of what their background is or where they come from," Ragner said.

Odegaard said the park's life can only improve when more activities are offered.

"One of the best ways I have found to restore a park is to have events in there," Odegaard said.

Parks and recreation officials said the swingset could be installed by the end of the July 4 holiday.