New superintendent starts for Prairie du Chien

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 06:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:27 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new superintendent is named for an area school district, after the former superintendent left the district last week.

Bryce Bird started as the new Superintendent for the Prairie du Chien Area School District on Monday.

Now former superintendent Bob Smudde left the district to take a position in the Dodgeville School District.

The UWL and Winona State grad comes to the district after serving as the district administrator in the Riverdale School District.

He has also served as the district administrator in the Waukeza-Steuben School District.

