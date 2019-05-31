New superintendent prepares to take top role for Winona Area Public Schools

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A new superintendent is preparing to lead Winona Area Public Schools.

Annette Freiheit will start as the district's superintendent July 1-st.

She most recently served as the superintendent of Pine City Public Schools, north of the Twin Cities.

Freiheit also taught in Hayfield, Minnesota near Rochester.

She's ready to return to a community she knows well as she's a graduate of Winona State.

"I do have a hundred-day plan, so here's all the things I'm going to do in my first one hundred days. I'll sit down with the school board and kind of go through that and make sure we are covering the essential things to help me get to be a strong part of the community and the district," said Annette Freiheit, incoming superintendent, Winona Area Public Schools.

Freiheit takes over for Richard Dahman, who will leave the district after two years.



