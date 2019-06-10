New study once again changes conversation around cholesterol
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new study found a strong correlation between high cholesterol foods like eggs and heart disease.
Halley Molstad, a registered dietician with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, said cholesterol had previously been removed as a 'nutrient of concern', but that this study supports guidelines to limit cholesterol consumption to 300 mg a day.
Experts say each egg has about 200 mg of cholesterol, so eating one egg a day shouldn't cause problems.
Molstad recommends mixing whole eggs with egg whites if you love eating eggs but warns people not to over-do it.
"My recommendation for anyone would be to work on the variety of foods that you eat. Focusing too much on one source of protein is not healthy regardless of the protein source," said Molstad.
Molstad said lean meats and plants-based protein sources such as nuts, beans and peas are good options for getting a variety of proteins in your diet.
