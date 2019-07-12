New stadium videoboard installation underway at Winona State

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Construction is underway on a new videoboard at Winona State's Stadium.

The 930 square foot videoboard will replace the current scoreboard on the south end of Altra Federal Credit Union stadium.

To put the new scoreboard in perspective, it is larger than the videoboards at the Universities of Maryland and California.

But it is only about a tenth of the size of the videoboard at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The hope is to give fans an experience in Winona similar to what they would have in much larger venues.

"It's today's world. People are used to seeing replay, from our suites to people out in the stadium, when they go to big stadiums, that's a huge part of the viewing," said Tom Sawyer, Winona State University head football coach.

This is the first phase of a planned $5,000,000 renovation of the stadium.



