New signage up for Landmark by the Rivers building in downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A sign of change for La Crosse's downtown is now in place.
The sign on the exterior of the 'Landmark by the Rivers' building was installed Wednesday.
Workers on the project also joined together for a group picture outside of the 2nd Street building to mark the day.
The 64 unit building will house a mix of residential and commercial spaces.
The day is a celebration of the building's future and past.
"It's seen a lot of progress in La Crosse, and we've got a lot of people excited that we're able to keep the building and make use of it. It's a well-built building," said Gail Cleary, owner of Landmark by the Rivers.
Spaces in the building will be available in the fall.
