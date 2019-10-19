New restaurant opens in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new pizzeria opened in La Crosse earlier this month.

Uno Venti is located on King Street next to Piggy's on Front.

The new restaurant is known for its homemade pizza dough, organic ingredients, and its state-of-the-art stone fire pizza oven.

They open at 4pm Tuesday-Saturday.

