New restaurant opens in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new pizzeria opened in La Crosse earlier this month.
Uno Venti is located on King Street next to Piggy's on Front.
The new restaurant is known for its homemade pizza dough, organic ingredients, and its state-of-the-art stone fire pizza oven.
They open at 4pm Tuesday-Saturday.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- After busy year, La Crosse County Highway Department wrapping up its road projects
- Onalaska Mayor blames La Crosse Mayor as sewer agreement plan goes down the drain
- Robotic medical technology on display at forum in La Crosse
- Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death
- Police searching for driver in Hit & Run in La Crosse
Latest News
- Trial begins with jury selection in Erik Sackett homicide case
- UPDATE: Both I-90 eastbound lanes now open following morning crash
- Fastest to 350 touchdowns: Rodgers sets NFL record
- Sparta man arrested for allegedly assaulting teens at Boys & Girls Club haunted house
- Tannerite explosion reported in Richland County
- Wisconsin governor calls special session on gun control
- Eau Claire Police investigating home fire, intruder death
- Poll: Most believe justices motivated by law, not politics
- Mayor invites President Trump to host the G7 summit in Milwaukee
- Today: Lame-Duck challenge in Wis. state Supreme Court