New rain garden signage helps enhance learning at Onalaska's Northern Hills Elementary

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A rain garden at a local elementary school is providing addition educational opportunities.

An educational sign was added to the rain garden at Onalaska's Northern Hills Elementary.

The sign was installed to help students understand the plants and animals that call the garden home.

The hands-on experience helps students better understand what they are learning in the classroom.

"I think it's good for kids to learn where the storm water goes, impacts that it has to our natural resources. Just educational opportunities for students on various learning maybe helps kids maybe learn about sciences, natural resources that they can then take back to their classroom," said Kevin Schubert, Onalaska assistant city engineer.

The sign was installed with help from the City of Onalaska and 'The Soak it Up! Project, a local storm water management group.



