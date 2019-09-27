New police chief selected for La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Police and Fire Commission has selected Shawn Kudron as the City of La Crosse’s next Chief of Police.

Kudron began his law enforcement career in 1998 as a police officer with the Fond Du Lac, WI Police Department.

In 2000, he was hired with the City of La Crosse Police Department and served as patrolman, DARE/GREAT Officer and School Resources Officer.

In 2006, Kudron was appointed as an Investigator and then promoted to Sergeant in the Investigative Bureau.

In 2010, Kudron was promoted to Lieutenant of Investigations. In 2011, Kudron was promoted to Captain, and while a Captain, served in the Investigative and Field Services Bureau.

“I am so pleased with the selection of Shawn Kudron as La Crosse’s next Chief,” said Mayor Tim Kabat in a release. “Shawn brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, passion and vision for the Chief’s role. He is an incredible leader and will help guide the best Police Department in the State. I look forward to working with Chief Kudron and his team in our neighborhood revitalization efforts and in making La Crosse a safe and vibrant community.”

The Police and Fire Commission will confirm the appointment of Kudron at its next meeting scheduled for Monday, September 30 at 10:30 AM.

