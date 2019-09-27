New police chief selected for La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Police and Fire Commission has selected Shawn Kudron as the City of La Crosse’s next Chief of Police.
Kudron began his law enforcement career in 1998 as a police officer with the Fond Du Lac, WI Police Department.
“I am so pleased with the selection of Shawn Kudron as La Crosse’s next Chief,” said Mayor Tim Kabat in a release.
The Police and Fire Commission will confirm the appointment of Kudron at its next meeting scheduled for Monday, September 30 at 10:30 AM.
