WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - In just about a month a new medical facility will bring some services closer to their patients.

Gundersen Health System's Winona campus will partially open in early December.

Urgent care, laboratory, and radiology services will be initial spaces open in the facility.

The space, in the former K-Mart building in Winona, is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.

As it opens, the travel time for some patients will decrease, according to Chuck Johnson, the Administrative Director of Minnesota and Iowa Gundersen Health System.

"We have thousands of patients literally that are traveling from this area to other campuses to be seen by our providers in Onalaska and La Crosse, primarily, and so this is a good way to for us to deliver on our commitment to bringing care as close to home as possible for our patients and to improve the health of the communities we serve."

The exact date of the December opening will be announced soon.



