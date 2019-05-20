New La Crosse Police officers sworn-in
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is welcoming four new officers to the force.
The new officers were sworn in at a ceremony at La Crosse's City Hall Monday morning.
All four graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College over the weekend.
The new members started with training Monday and begin field training in June.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating shots fired incident on city's south side
- Gundersen Health System sees positive results with Sparta-based helicopter
- Local crocheting sensation honored by GoFundMe
- Number of child care businesses in La Crosse County has fallen by more than half since 2013
- Man who died while rock climbing was from Minnesota
- City of La Crosse introduces Pay to Park
- Republicans agree on $500 million for Wisconsin schools
- Democratic Wisconsin AG says he likely would defend Act 10
- La Crescent Event Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Tomah's Prielipp wins award, pitches complete game to open playoffs