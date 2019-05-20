New La Crosse Police officers sworn-in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department is welcoming four new officers to the force.

The new officers were sworn in at a ceremony at La Crosse's City Hall Monday morning.

All four graduated from Chippewa Valley Technical College over the weekend.

The new members started with training Monday and begin field training in June.



