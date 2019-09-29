New Kartenspiele tradition could be in the cards for Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - About 40 festers participated in Oktoberfest's first Kartenspiele, or card game, tournament according to event hosts the Tilden Lions Club.

Teams of two faced off in Euchre, which Jerry Clark, a Tilden Lions Club member, said is simple to learn.

People could also play Sheepshead, a single person game that is more complex according to Clark.

Both games originated in Germany during the 1700s.

Clark said Oktoberfest officials requested that the organization come to La Crosse to put on the event.

"We've been doing it in the Tilden area for several years as a fundraiser for our Tilden Lions Club. They asked us to come down and just help them put on their first one, and then they can learn from us and hopefully grow this tournament over the next several years," said Clark.

Registration was $20 and included a meal and a beverage.

