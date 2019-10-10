New home being built for local veteran

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An old tavern on La Crosse's southside is coming down to make room for a new Habitat for Humanity home, but this one is a first for the area.

The abandoned building on the corner of Hood and 10th Streets is being replaced with the first-ever "Habitat" home, specifically for a veteran.

The project, which was first envisioned in 2018, is part of Habitat for Humanity's "Habitat for Heroes" program, which provides veterans with volunteer opportunities and homes built by veterans, for veterans.

Kahya Fox, executive director of the La Crosse area Habitat for Humanity, says this is an opportunity to give back to those who've served our country.

"We are very happy to not only be able to benefit from the veterans who want to do so much for our community, but also be able to give back to people, men and women, who have served our country. We can serve them now by allowing them opportunities to come together"

The building was donated to Habitat for Humanity from a local community member.

Habitat hopes to get the project underway before winter and ready for move-in next summer.

