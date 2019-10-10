New home being built for local veteran
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An old tavern on La Crosse's southside is coming down to make room for a new Habitat for Humanity home, but this one is a first for the area.
The abandoned building on the corner of Hood and 10th Streets is being replaced with the first-ever "Habitat" home, specifically for a veteran.
The project, which was first envisioned in 2018, is part of Habitat for Humanity's "Habitat for Heroes" program, which provides veterans with volunteer opportunities and homes built by veterans, for veterans.
Kahya Fox, executive director of the La Crosse area Habitat for Humanity, says this is an opportunity to give back to those who've served our country.
"We are very happy to not only be able to benefit from the veterans who want to do so much for our community, but also be able to give back to people, men and women, who have served our country. We can serve them now by allowing them opportunities to come together"
The building was donated to Habitat for Humanity from a local community member.
Habitat hopes to get the project underway before winter and ready for move-in next summer.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse Regional Airport offering TSA Pre-Check enrollment
- Southbound traffic on Mormon Coulee Road to be temporarily restricted
- Coulee Region Hunger Walk/Run refocuses local efforts on feeding neighbors
- Past of area parks heard during Voices from the Past cemetery walk
- Daily Holiday - National Native American day
Latest News
- Lane closure on Rose Street, La Crosse may cause delays
- Winona Police warn of increase in vehicle vandalism
- Kendall man sentenced to 60 years for sex crimes against children
- Mayo Clinic study shows toxic chemicals may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
- Report details violent weekend at juvenile prison
- Jayme Closs: 1 year after abduction, I'm feeling stronger
- Winona State blows past Minot State 49-3
- Past of area parks heard during Voices from the Past cemetery walk
- Coulee Region Hunger Walk/Run refocuses local efforts on feeding neighbors
- Experts: Flu vaccine is important precaution, especially for pregnant women