New food, beverages at the Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKBT) - The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, August 1-11 and will feature 66 new food and beverages.
Some of this year's highlights include Blazin' Jalapeno Deep Fried Olives, Bug Tacos, Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast Sticks, Deep Fried Fire Roasted Apple Pie Sundae, Queso Fundido Dog and many more!
Here are a few examples of what to expect new at the Wisconsin State Fair:
Brownie Waffle Stick
Sweet Belgian waffle baked around double chocolate brownie with white chocolate chips. Served on a stick, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup. At Waffle Chix.
Apple Crunch Cheesecake Quesadilla
It's a quesadilla with apple pie filling, cream cheese filling and cinnamon toast crunch cereal. Cooked to golden brown and topped with whip cream, caramel and cinnamon toast crunch and caramel sauce. At Mexican Grill.
Chocolate Covered Bacon Berry Kabobs
Fresh strawberries dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with the wonderful goodness that is bacon! Put them on a stick and you have a perfect treat. Sweet and salty. What could be better? At Caribbean Smoothees.
Grasshopper Slushie On-a-Stick
Cool off at the Fair this year with a unique treat from All Things Jerky… Grasshopper slushie On-a-Stick! A gourmet frozen fruit pop made with pineapple, kiwi, and orange juice. Filled with REAL GRASSHOPPERS! At All Things Jerky.
M&M Donut Sundae
Our donuts are the and the finest ingredients. The donuts is made with yeast to make it light and fluffy and delicious. This donut is an oversized donut made to wow people and it does. We topped this donut with our vanilla cream frosting and covered it with mini M&M's and added a generous pile of soft serve ice cream on top. At Fluffy's Handcut Donuts.
Unicorn Beer Float
Magical and one of a kind! Lakefront Funnel Cake beer topped with two scoops of cotton candy ice cream with sprinkles on top. Dreams do come true at the Wisconsin State Fair. At Slim McGinn's Irish Pub.
Visit their website to see all the new additions to the fair!
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- City of La Crosse opposes measure to relinquish control of wastewater facilities
- Workforce Ready program provides scholarships for Minnesota students
- Warming temperatures rise along with probability of mayfly hatches
- Honorary first pitch brings local kids and law enforcement together
Latest News
- La Crosse Police stop training recruits at Western amid dispute
- Shuttles offer more options to get to Country Boom
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- Reportable offenses drop 10.5 percent for La Crosse Police in first half of 2019
- Asst. Chief Rob Abraham picked as interim chief for La Crosse Police Department
- Memo: General fund $651m short heading into next budget
- Warming temperatures rise along with probability of mayfly hatches
- Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness hosts benefit concert
- Law enforcement throws first pitch at North Stars Legion baseball game
- Registration deadline coming for school busing in La Crosse ahead 2019 school year