New details released in Crawford County shooting

EASTMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WKBT) - There are new details in a Friday shooting incident in Eastman Township.

Monday, the Crawford County Sheriff says 47-year-old Lee Kennedy is in custody and is facing an initial charge attempted first degree homicide.

The Sheriff Department says Jason Melvin of Monticello Wisconsin was shot in the incident.

Mevlin remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Kennedy is also facing initial charges of endangering Safety by Intoxicated use of a firearm and Felon in Possession of a firearm.



