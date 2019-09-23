New committee focuses on making La Crosse friendly for aging population

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An age-friendly community is the goal of a new committee in our area.

The 'Thriving. Livable. La Crosse!' project was announced Monday morning at City Hall.

The announcement comes as La Crosse has been named a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities.

The hope is to support safe, walkable streets, as well as housing and transportation options as the population of La Crosse ages.

"We know that where the demographic trends are headed and that we'll have more and more people who are older in age, and we need to be preparing for that and doing things now with our investments and how we provide facilities and programs," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

La Crosse is one of the five communities in Wisconsin to earn the AARP designation and one of 353 in the U.S.

