New class of Viterbo graduates celebrated at spring commencement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Viterbo University held their spring commencement ceremony at the La Crosse Center on Saturday.

The efforts of more than 300 undergraduate students and 100 graduate students were recognized in front of their friends and families. 13 of those students were doctorate degree candidates.

Kathy Duerwachter, the alumni director for Viterbo University, said she got to see a student's journey from her first day on campus up to commencement.

"I can still remember four years today she looked so nervous and scared, could hardly talk. [We] helped them around. We give them water and help the freshman move in. Now, today, she's graduation and she's going to California to get her masters," said Duerwachter

Pinning ceremonies for nursing students were held Friday night and Saturday morning at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

