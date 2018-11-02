News

New case of mild bird flu found in Minnesota turkey flock

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 05:44 AM CDT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has identified another case of a mild form of bird flu in a Minnesota turkey flock.

Rutine testing confirmed the presence of low-pathogenic H5N2 virus in a turkey flock in Stearns County.

The flock of 13-week-old hens has been quarantined. The farm will be allowed to market the turkeys once the birds test negative for the disease.

A similar case of the virus was detected last month in a commercial turkey flock in Kandiyohi County.

Officials say this mild form of bird flu is not the same strain of virus that caused a devastating outbreak in 2015, and poses no public health or food safety risk.

 

