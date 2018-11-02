New case of mild bird flu found in Minnesota turkey flock
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has identified another case of a mild form of bird flu in a Minnesota turkey flock.
Rutine testing confirmed the presence of low-pathogenic H5N2 virus in a turkey flock in Stearns County.
The flock of 13-week-old hens has been quarantined. The farm will be allowed to market the turkeys once the birds test negative for the disease.
A similar case of the virus was detected last month in a commercial turkey flock in Kandiyohi County.
Officials say this mild form of bird flu is not the same strain of virus that caused a devastating outbreak in 2015, and poses no public health or food safety risk.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Home break-ins near UW-L on rise
- News 8 Highlight Zone - November 2, 2018
- Wisconsin Governor, Senate candidates push for votes 4 days before election
- La Crosse Warming Center opens for the season, always in need of volunteers
- Coulee Region organizations, businesses celebrate global connections
- Toys for Tots drive underway in La Crosse area
- Final preparation underway for Saturday's iFeed event in La Crosse
- MTU offers free bus rides on election day in La Crosse
- Governor Walker issues executive order for election cyber security assistance
- Board of Education hosts annual Academic Achievement Awards in La Crosse