New branding for Downtown Mainstreet in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet is getting a new look.

The organization released a new branding effort Thursday morning.

A new circle logo will replace the old street lamp logo.

Also a new slogan, 'Live Mighty', will be used in advertisements promoting downtown La Crosse.

The hope is to remind visitors of all the things going on.

"I think 'Live Mighty' ties that to the Mississippi River, because we are bold people and we are a community this is both loving and giving and we live life to the fullest," said Robin Moses, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet.

Downtown Mainstreet worked with the Wisconsin Mainstreet Program and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to create the new branding.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.