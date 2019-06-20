New branding for Downtown Mainstreet in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's Downtown Mainstreet is getting a new look.
The organization released a new branding effort Thursday morning.
A new circle logo will replace the old street lamp logo.
Also a new slogan, 'Live Mighty', will be used in advertisements promoting downtown La Crosse.
The hope is to remind visitors of all the things going on.
"I think 'Live Mighty' ties that to the Mississippi River, because we are bold people and we are a community this is both loving and giving and we live life to the fullest," said Robin Moses, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet.
Downtown Mainstreet worked with the Wisconsin Mainstreet Program and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to create the new branding.
