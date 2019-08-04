New bell at rural Wisconsin school honors legacy of three community members

HOUSTON, Minn. (WKBT) - A dedication ceremony was held for a new school bell at the Ridgeway Community School. The dedication was part of Ridgeway Community Days celebrations on Sunday.

Ridgeway is a rural community in Winona County that lost three members who died recently. Their families made a donation to the school that made the bell possible.

Jodi Dansingburg, the school coordinator for Ridgeway Community School, said the bell will help them remember the history of the one room school houses that became the Ridgeway Community School in 1965.

"A lot of the grandparents and great-grandparents of our students live in the area and did go to these one room county school houses, so for them to see that little bit of connection of their history of school to their great grandkids and their grandkids history I think makes it really special for them," said Dansingburg.

Inside the school there was also a skit and a dedication for several people who had a significant impact on the history of education in the community.

