News

New Associate Principal announced for West Salem Middle

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 03:34 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 03:34 PM CDT

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The West Salem School Board has appointed a middle school associate principal.

Out of 42 applicants, the school board selected Amanda Beld.

Ben Wopat, principal at West Salem Middle School says, “We were fortunate to have a strong pool of candidates. During the process we really focused on applicants who ‘lived Middle School.' By that I mean candidates who could demonstrate a daily commitment to supporting middle school students. Amanda has a student centered approach, and we're excited to add her to our team.”

Beld was a seventh grade teacher at Onalaska Middle School for the past three years. Prior to that, she was a sixth grade teacher at West Salem Middle School for 13 years.

Beld earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s degree in Professional Development from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and her Principal Certification from Viterbo University.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars