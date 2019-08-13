New Associate Principal announced for West Salem Middle

Amanda Beld

Amanda Beld

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The West Salem School Board has appointed a middle school associate principal.

Out of 42 applicants, the school board selected Amanda Beld.

Ben Wopat, principal at West Salem Middle School says, “We were fortunate to have a strong pool of candidates. During the process we really focused on applicants who ‘lived Middle School.' By that I mean candidates who could demonstrate a daily commitment to supporting middle school students. Amanda has a student centered approach, and we're excited to add her to our team.”

Beld was a seventh grade teacher at Onalaska Middle School for the past three years. Prior to that, she was a sixth grade teacher at West Salem Middle School for 13 years.

Beld earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s degree in Professional Development from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and her Principal Certification from Viterbo University.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.