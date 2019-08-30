New addiction treatment center takes on special meaning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new drug and alcohol addiction treatment center is expected to open this fall in La Crosse. It will have space to house 14 women and teens who hope to overcome addiction in a long-term treatment setting.

It's a struggle that hits close to home.

"My mom was an alcoholic, I've personally been in recovery for 14 years," said Andrew Dahl, board president for the Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin.

Through Jesus Christ, Dahl says he found freedom.

"But there's many in this community that haven't," Dahl said.

While there are other services in the area, this would be the first long-term residential treatment facility for women over 18 years old.

"A lot of times, the 30 days typical program is just not enough. And that's really the cornerstone of Adult and Teen Challenge," Dahl said.

The faith-based program will be open to all people seeking change. Those who join the program are expected to stay for at least a year.

"The whole morning is devoted to the spiritual care aspect of our program and then in the afternoon we have what's called work therapy, where we work on specific skills," said Kevin Schaler, executive director for AATCWW.

They hope that through these program offerings, residents will have a spiritual awakening.

"We start to discover and see that our clients actually find that freedom from addiction where they start to find a sense of value, a sense of worth, a sense of purpose," Schaler said.

In order to graduate from Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, clients will have to have stable housing, be involved in an area church and have employment.

"Just to make sure our client has found that stability and that support that they need outside of the umbrella or the accountability of Adult and Teen Challenge organization," Schaler said.

The hope is to give people this voluntary program, along with other area organizations, to meet the needs of people looking for recovery.

"There needs to be a lot of different options so we can make a real dent in the crisis, and this faith component and Adult and Teen Challenge, I think, plays a very big part in it," Dahl said.

The program says it has raised almost $400,000 to get started, but it needs about $100,000 before it can open its doors.

It will be open to people of all different faiths. More information on how to apply or to help, is available on the Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin website.

