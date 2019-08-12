Nearly $1.5 million project helping local church serve community

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - After a morning mass on Sunday, Holmen Lutheran Church held a groundbreaking ceremony for a nearly $1.5 million construction project that will begin next week.

The almost six month project will improve accessibility, build new bathrooms and create a hospitality area for guests to gather at.

The church's senior pastor, Matt Toso, said the church's congregation raised all the funds, but the project isn't just for them.

"What we hope that happens is that people feel welcome to gather here, that the community feels welcomed—not just our members, but everybody," said Toso.

The church will also be expanding its food pantry and extending the hours the pantry will be open to help those in need.

