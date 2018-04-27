National opioid crisis continues but local numbers show progress

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Drug-related emergency room and hospital visits are on the decline in La Crosse County, according to Gundersen Health System. A study comparing data between 2016 and 2017 found there was a six percent decrease in these visits.

The new numbers were presented during the Heroin and Illicit Drug Task Force Meeting in Onalaska Thursday. By compiling diagnostic information from 2016 to 2017, Gundersen researcher Brenda Rooney found there were 74 fewer unique patient visits for drug-related issues in La Crosse County. However, national data shows these visits continue to increase.

"I think perhaps our data shows that that increase maybe happened already. It happened maybe in 2015- 2014, [2015] and [2016]," said Rooney, an epidemiologist for Gundersen Health System.

While her numbers show promise, drug overdose deaths continue to rise, especially those involving fentanyl.

"And fentanyl from four cases, I believe, to what is it 14, that's a huge jump," said Al Bliss, staff support member for the task force. Bliss was referencing a chart from the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's office which showed the number of overdose deaths involving certain drugs.

This data may be on the conservative side. There can be little to no trace of drugs in a patient's system unless they save a blood sample taken soon after admittance.

"If we had that, we would have even higher numbers, unfortunately. Especially nationwide because we're not the only city like this where that blood is discarded," said Chrise Eberlein, co-chair of the task force.

Rooney said addressing the opioid epidemic is complex and a variety of initiatives are needed to continue the downward trend of hospital and ER visits-- but one that can be done.

"I would expect the decline to be a gradual decline," Rooney said.

In addition to other measures, it starts by changing the way medical providers like Gundersen prescribe opioids.

"We should start to see a reduction in new use of opiates, which would hopefully affect our overall community use of heroin and other drugs," Rooney said.