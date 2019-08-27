National Corvette Caravan cruises through La Crosse
A line of corvettes, nearly 14 miles-long
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - You might have seen a large fleet of corvettes cruising through our area on Monday.
The National Corvette Caravan has been 'dubbed' the largest automotive event in the world, and corvette owners drove through La Crosse on their way to the Wisconsin Dells.
Groups of corvettes from all over the world will meet at Chula Vista before making their way to The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The caravan celebration only takes place every five years, and the long line of corvettes is said to be nothing short of a spectacle.
"You know when you drive a corvette, the reaction of people when you go by... they have an automatic smile and I don't think they even realize they're doing it," said Corvette Caravan driver Art Nordstrom.
The caravan at Chula Vista will be meeting up with another fleet from Illinois stretching the Midwest caravan to 736 cars and 13.8 miles long.
