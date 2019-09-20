News

Names released in fatal crash near Cashton

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 05:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:36 PM CDT

CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash Monday near Cashton.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersections of Highway 33 and County Hwy. PC.

The sheriff's department says the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra, identified as Kurt Hauge, failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy 33. Hauge remains hospitalized.

One of the passengers in the GMC, Phyllis Mellem, died in the crash. Two other passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the commercial truck were not injured.

 

