Names released in fatal crash near Cashton
CASHTON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash Monday near Cashton.
It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersections of Highway 33 and County Hwy. PC.
The sheriff's department says the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra, identified as Kurt Hauge, failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a commercial truck traveling east on Hwy 33. Hauge remains hospitalized.
One of the passengers in the GMC, Phyllis Mellem, died in the crash. Two other passengers sustained life-threatening injuries.
The two people in the commercial truck were not injured.
