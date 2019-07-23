Name released in Jackson Co. fatal crash

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - Authorities release the name of the person who died in a single car crash in Jackson County Friday.

The sheriff's department says the driver, 46-year-old Katina Russon of Black River Falls, was killed.

A passerby came upon a pick-up truck overturned in a field in the area of County Road X and Young Road in the Township of Albion.around 5:00 Friday morning.

Russon was thrown from the pick-up and died at the scene.

A passenger in the pick-up, 55-year-old Karyn Behling of Black River Falls, was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries are unknown.

