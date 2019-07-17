Musicians are raising their mics to help the Salvation Army and Community Theatre

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - When the local community collaborates for a good cause it's typically a good time as well.

The 2nd annual "Raise Your Mic" fundraiser took place at the Weber Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday. The event raises money for the Salvation Army of La Crosse County and the La Crosse Community Theater.

Competitors battle for the right to be crowned the 'Best Vocalist in the 7 Rivers Region' by performing in front of four local celebrity judges. The audience could also purchase raffle tickets and use them to vote for their favorites.

"Last year we raised about $15,000, and we're hoping to raise that much again this year," said event organizer Dominique Luecke. "It will go towards the basic, everyday operations for the Salvation Army, and for La Crosse Community Theatre, it will go directly to our education program."

Judges for this year's event were Brittany Styles of the Z93 Morning Buzz, Andy Hughes of TUGG, Steve Manson of Gundersen Health System, and last year's "Raise Your Mic" winner, Sydney Skemp.

